Lobstex Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $865,396.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,576,638 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,626 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

