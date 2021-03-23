LockTrip (LOC) Price Reaches $4.08 on Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $61.06 million and approximately $139,844.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00007424 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 120.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

