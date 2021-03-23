Logiq (LGIQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGIQ stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Logiq has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech enablement solutions for mobile users. The provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to create and deploy native mobile applications for their businesses.

