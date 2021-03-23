Loki (LOKI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,699.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.00 or 0.03115210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.37 or 0.00346204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.46 or 0.00975257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.79 or 0.00401817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.59 or 0.00399622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00258318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00022696 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

