Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LZAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

