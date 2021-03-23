Loom Network (LOOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $176.47 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Loom Network has a total market cap of $176.47 million and $36.63 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.83 or 0.00620154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

LOOM is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.