Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Holdings Cut by Solus Alternative Asset Management LP

Solus Alternative Asset Management LP reduced its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,893 shares during the period. Loral Space & Communications Inc. makes up about 1.8% of Solus Alternative Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.08% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LORL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the third quarter worth about $2,335,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.83. 1,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

