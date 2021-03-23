Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 115.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,368 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.2% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.13. The stock had a trading volume of 169,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,514. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $183.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.01. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

