LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.