LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,736 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Canopy Growth worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Canopy Growth by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

