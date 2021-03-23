LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,760 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.