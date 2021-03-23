LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,803 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ASML by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $575.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $559.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $241.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $222.67 and a 52-week high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

