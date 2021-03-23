LPL Financial LLC Buys 14,887 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.82% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHYB. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000.

NYSEARCA GHYB opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.