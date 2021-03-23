LPL Financial LLC Buys 20,016 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

