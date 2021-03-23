LPL Financial LLC Buys 29,403 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of International Paper worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

