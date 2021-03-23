LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,108 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.36% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 292,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000.

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14.

