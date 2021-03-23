LPL Financial LLC Has $12.54 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

