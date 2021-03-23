LPL Financial LLC Has $14.34 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $8,069,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $345.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $191.32 and a one year high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

