LPL Financial LLC Has $14.48 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1,136.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,293 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

