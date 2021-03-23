LPL Financial LLC Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.88% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,582,000.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $82.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

