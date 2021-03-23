LPL Financial LLC Has $15.39 Million Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.38% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 37,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.