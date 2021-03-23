LPL Financial LLC Purchases 15,304 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 55.72% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

