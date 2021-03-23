LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 16.54% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,286,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,376,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DJD opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83.

