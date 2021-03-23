LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.64% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,930,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,831,000 after buying an additional 3,889,173 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 605,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after buying an additional 173,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,327,000.

DIAL stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

