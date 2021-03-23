LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

