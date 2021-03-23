LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,592 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.77% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.64. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

