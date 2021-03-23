LPL Financial LLC Sells 31,363 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 12.92% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 248,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $43.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.