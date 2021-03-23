LPL Financial LLC Sells 36,763 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTMC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PTMC opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

