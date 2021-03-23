LPL Financial LLC Sells 60,470 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,470 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,486 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $33.76.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

