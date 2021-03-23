Lululemon Athletica (LULU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LULU stock opened at $313.60 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $165.05 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.51 and its 200-day moving average is $337.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

