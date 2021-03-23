Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $386.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $386.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.39.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $313.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $165.05 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

