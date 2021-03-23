Lunyr (LUN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.50 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $159,587.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.20 or 0.00620656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00066949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00023559 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

