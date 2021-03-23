LUXCoin Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $2,172.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,806.74 or 0.99749782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00034610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.63 or 0.00379718 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00285115 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.70 or 0.00663761 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00078099 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002923 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,963,329 coins and its circulating supply is 10,956,096 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

