M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) Raises Dividend to GBX 17 Per Share

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MPE opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £348.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03. M.P. Evans Group has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 724.32 ($9.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 614.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 618.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08.

In related news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81), for a total transaction of £25,820.94 ($33,735.22).

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

