Mace Security International (MACE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of MACE opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43. Mace Security International has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.