Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price traded down 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.24 and last traded at $47.31. 81,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,331,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,172.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,461 shares of company stock worth $7,596,300. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

