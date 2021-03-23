MahaDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $8.50 or 0.00015474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.68 or 0.00467157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00062993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00151846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.04 or 0.00777223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00075078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,192 tokens. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

