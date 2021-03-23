MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $309.98 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.50 or 0.00469920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00064274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00141269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00054400 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00784413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00075237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.