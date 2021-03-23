Maincoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $6,918.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00049085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.37 or 0.00623943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00066472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023458 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

