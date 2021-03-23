Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $132.73

Man Group plc (LON:EMG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.73 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 162.65 ($2.13). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 162.65 ($2.13), with a volume of 3,912,235 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 152.20 ($1.99).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.07%.

In other news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Man Group Company Profile (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

