Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 23,226 shares in the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.