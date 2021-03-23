Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 292,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of Marathon Oil worth $51,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRO opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

