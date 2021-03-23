Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 36,081,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,801,240. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,487,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 139,284 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 602,616 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.