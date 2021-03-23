Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Down to $10.83

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $10.38. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 533,990 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after buying an additional 2,188,113 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 401,465 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.