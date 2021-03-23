Marlin Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Marlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $71.63 million and $15.28 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00464689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00062902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00148260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.64 or 0.00777331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00075232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,345,924 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

