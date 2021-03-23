Maro Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Maro has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $67.55 million and approximately $32.66 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00023996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.77 or 0.00626027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00023573 BTC.

Maro is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 932,518,516 coins and its circulating supply is 475,493,360 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

