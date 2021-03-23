Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 110.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.30. 10,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

