Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,403 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 57,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,662,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.50. 68,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.48 and its 200 day moving average is $338.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

