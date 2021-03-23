Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106,700 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $78,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.72. The company had a trading volume of 147,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,910. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $354.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

