Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $23.50

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $22.01. Matador Resources shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 7,004 shares.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

